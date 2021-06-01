N. Korea slams end to US guidelines limiting Seoul's ballistic missile range

SEOUL • North Korea's state media yesterday criticised the recent termination of a pact between the United States and South Korea that capped the development of South Korea's ballistic missiles, calling it a sign of Washington's "shameful double-dealing".

South Korean President Moon Jae-in announced the abolishment of the joint missile guidelines that had limited Seoul's development of ballistic missiles to a range of 800km after his first summit with US President Joe Biden last month.

The move means South Korea's missiles could reach North Korea.

The North's official KCNA news agency carried an article by Mr Kim Myong Chol, whom it described as an "international affairs critic", accusing the US of applying a double standard as it sought to ban Pyongyang from developing ballistic missiles.

The US is "engrossed in confrontation despite its lip service to dialogue", Mr Kim said. "The termination step is a stark reminder of the US hostile policy towards the DPRK and its shameful double-dealing."

DPRK, or the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, is North Korea's official name.

Mr Kim added: "Now that the US and the South Korean authorities made clear their ambition of aggression, they are left with no reasons whatsoever to fault the DPRK bolstering its capabilities for self-defence."

REUTERS