N. Korea says missile tests self-defence against US threats

SEOUL - North Korea on Saturday said that its missile tests are for self-defence against direct US military threats and they have not harmed the safety of neighbouring countries and regions.

North Korea has carried out six missile launches in the space of 12 days, including launching an intermediate-range missile over Japan on Oct 4.

"Our missile tests are a normal, planned self-defence measure to protect our country's security and regional peace from direct US military threats," said state media Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), citing an aviation administration spokesman.

The missile tests "did not pose any threat or harm to the safety of civil aviation as well as the safety of neighbouring countries and regions, by a full consideration of civil aviation safety in advance".

The message was in response to the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Council, which had condemned North Korea's missile launches for posing a serious safety risk to international civil aviation, KCNA said.

The Korean agency added that the ICAO's resolution was "a political provocation of the US and its vassal forces aimed to infringe upon the sovereignty of the DPRK" - using the official name of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

Pyongyang's launches are part of a record year of weapons tests by the isolated North Korea, which leader Kim Jong Un has declared an "irreversible" nuclear power, effectively ending the possibility of denuclearisation talks.

In a separate statement, KCNA said North Korea's defence ministry was "taking a stern look at the development of the current situation, which is very worrisome", regarding US-South Korean drills involving the nuclear-powered American aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan.

Seoul, Tokyo and Washington have ramped up joint military drills in recent weeks, and carried out more exercises on Thursday involving a US Navy destroyer from the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier's strike group.

The United States and South Korea held joint maritime exercises on Friday, a day after Seoul scrambled fighter jets in reaction to an apparent North Korean bombing drill.

Meanwhile, the US on Friday imposed sanctions on companies and individuals in Asia accused of helping Pyongyang procure fuel in violation of United Nations sanctions.

And Japan's Defence Ministry said on Saturday that it is conducting a joint military drill with the US involving the USS Ronald Reagan in areas around Japan in light of North Korea's continued missile launches.

"Amid an increasingly severe security environment surrounding Japan, including North Korea's repeated ballistic missile launches, Japan Self-Defence Forces and US Armed Forces have been conducting a bilateral exercise," the ministry said in a statement.

The joint drill, in which a Japanese destroyer is participating, has been under way since Oct 1, the statement said. It did not say when it is scheduled to end.

REUTERS, AFP