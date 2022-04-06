N. Korea says it will strike with nuclear weapons if South attacks

SEOUL • North Korea opposes war but would use nuclear weapons if South Korea attacked, Ms Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un, said yesterday, in a warning that analysts said is probably aimed at the South's incoming conservative president.

Ms Kim, a senior official in the government and ruling party, said it was a "very big mistake" for South Korea's Defence Minister Suh Wook to make recent remarks discussing attacks on the North, state news agency KCNA reported.

Mr Suh had said last Friday that his country's military has a variety of missiles with significantly improved range, accuracy and power, with "the ability to accurately and quickly hit any target in North Korea".

Both Koreas have increased displays of military strength after the North test-fired a range of increasingly powerful missiles this year.

Officials in Seoul and Washington fear that the North may be preparing to resume testing nuclear weapons for the first time since 2017 amid stalled negotiations.

Ms Kim and another North Korean official issued earlier statements on Sunday condemning Mr Suh's remarks and warned that Pyongyang would destroy major targets in Seoul if the South takes any "dangerous military action" such as a pre-emptive strike.

Ms Kim's criticisms are most likely aimed at South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol, who has called for a more muscular defence against North Korean threats, said Ms Rachel Minyoung Lee, an analyst with the United States-based 38 North project, which monitors North Korea.

"Yoon's 'pre-emptive strike' comment made the headlines a few months ago and Pyongyang is seizing Suh's remarks to make a point to the incoming South Korean administration," she said.

"North Korea has thus far refrained from criticising Yoon at any authoritative level, but it certainly seems to be laying the groundwork for it."

The comments suggest that Pyongyang is preparing the North Korean public for a possible shift in inter-Korean ties once Mr Yoon takes office in May, said Ms Lee.

A delegation from Mr Yoon's team is in Washington this week to meet US officials, who reiterate their commitment to defending South Korea, said the US State Department yesterday.

In her statement yesterday, Ms Kim said Pyongyang opposes war, which would leave the peninsula in ruins, and does not view South Korea as its principal enemy.

"But if South Korea, for any reason - whether or not it is blinded by misjudgment - opts for such military action as 'pre-emptive strike' touted by (Suh Wook), the situation will change," Ms Kim added. "In that case, South Korea itself will become a target."

If the South Korean military violates North Korean territory, it will face an "unimaginably terrible disaster" and the North's nuclear combat force will have to inevitably carry out its duty, she said, adding that the South can avoid this by dropping any "fantastic daydream" of launching a pre-emptive attack on a nuclear-armed state.

REUTERS