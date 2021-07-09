N. Korea reshuffle signals military policy not top priority now: Analysts

SEOUL • New photos confirm that North Korea has demoted a military leader in a reshuffle that left the ruling party's top body dominated by civilians, possibly signalling leader Kim Jong Un's focus on the economy and frustration with bureaucratic failures, according to analysts.

Last week, North Korea announced the latest in a series of leadership changes that may be the most significant reshuffle of top officials in years.

State media has not given details of the personnel changes, but analysts believe they included demotions for those Mr Kim blamed for causing an unspecified "great crisis" with coronavirus lapses amid economic problems and food shortages compounded by anti-pandemic border closures.

Photographs published in state media yesterday of Mr Kim visiting his family mausoleum appear to confirm that Mr Ri Pyong Chol, a top adviser who plays a leading role in North Korea's ballistic missile and nuclear programmes, has at least lost his position on the politburo presidium.

Mr Ri was seen in the photos wearing civilian clothes and standing several rows behind Mr Kim, indicating his new role is unclear.

A new appointment in his place on the presidium did not appear in the photos, and with those standing next to Mr Kim all civilians, it appeared the military had been "pushed down the pecking order", said Mr Ken Gause, a North Korea leadership specialist at CNA, a non-profit research and analysis group based in the United States.

The military dominates affairs in North Korea and there is no suggestion that will change in the long term but the personnel changes may signal that for the time being, Mr Kim is unlikely to resume nuclear brinkmanship while he focuses on problems at home, said Mr Gause.

Analyst Rachel Minyoung Lee at the 38 North programme, which studies North Korea, said it was hard to determine Mr Ri's fate, let alone draw conclusions about what signal this is meant to send in terms of Pyongyang's strategic arms programme.

The photos also suggest that Mr Choe Sang Gon, a party secretary and director of the science and education department, lost his position in the politburo, while Mr Kim Song Nam, International Department director, and Mr Ho Chol Man, Cadres Department director, may have been promoted to full members, added Ms Lee.

Mr Kim Jong Un has been frustrated by officials not accurately carrying out his directives or communicating information to him, and the personnel changes may fit with broader efforts to "rewire the guts of the regime" by devolving authority down the chain of command, said Mr Gause.

"Mr Kim has tightened his inner circle around a group of technocrats and internal security personnel, the two sectors dedicated to making juche run," he said, referring to the North Korean ideology of self-reliance.

But Mr Michael Madden, a leadership expert at the US-based 38 North, said that what looked like a demotion could often be part of a routine shuffle aimed at preventing any one official from building up too much of a power base, or an instance of reassigning a competent and trusted official to handle a particular problem in a more hands-on role.

"Demotions are very common things in North Korea politics," he said. "We need to keep in mind that things that look like demotions to us can in fact be something else."

REUTERS