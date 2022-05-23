N. Korea reports 'positive trend' in Covid-19 fight as fever cases dip

SEOUL • For the first time in nearly 10 days, North Korea's daily "fever" cases dropped below 200,000, state media said yesterday, reporting "a positive trend" after measures were taken to control the country's first acknowledged Covid-19 outbreak.

The Covid-19 wave, declared on May 12, has fuelled concerns over a lack of vaccines, inadequate medical infrastructure and a potential food crisis in the country of 25 million.

It has refused most outside help, kept its borders shut and allows no independent confirmation of official data.

Apparently lacking in testing supplies, North Korea has not confirmed the total number of people testing positive for the coronavirus. Instead, the health authorities report the number with fever symptoms, making it difficult to assess the scale of the Covid-19 wave, experts have said.

More than 186,090 additional people had fever symptoms and one more person died, state news agency KCNA reported yesterday. More than two million of the 2.6 million cumulative cases have recovered, KCNA said. The official death toll is 67.

"The current situation of the epidemic spread in the DPRK shows a positive trend away from a rapid growth in the beginning to a decline after being stably controlled and managed, registering a daily increased number of recoveries across the country," KCNA said, using the initials of North Korea's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

Last year, North Korea said it had developed its own polymerase chain reaction equipment to conduct coronavirus tests.

More than one million healthcare workers, including medical students and teachers, had been mobilised to conduct health check-ups "to thoroughly block and eradicate the source of spread", the report added.

REUTERS