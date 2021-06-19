N. Korea preparing for both dialogue and confrontation with US

SEOUL • North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has said the country must prepare for both "dialogue and confrontation" with the United States, but with a particular emphasis on the latter as Pyongyang probes for any policy shift by Washington under President Joe Biden.

It was Mr Kim's first reaction to the Biden administration's recent review of its North Korean strategy that promised a "practical, calibrated approach" - including diplomatic efforts - to persuade Pyongyang to give up its nuclear and missile programme.

Since Mr Biden's election, the two countries have adopted something of a strategic wait-and-see attitude following the diplomatic roller-coaster ride under Mr Donald Trump that produced three historic summits with Mr Kim but no agreement on dismantling the North's nuclear arsenal.

Mr Kim "stressed the need to get prepared for both dialogue and confrontation, especially to get fully prepared for confrontation in order to protect the dignity of our state" and reliably guarantee a "peaceful environment", state news agency KCNA said yesterday.

Mr Kim's comments at a central committee meeting on Thursday signal a wait-and-see approach where the "ball is now in the US' court" to push for either dialogue or confrontation, Mr Hong Ming from the Korea Institute for National Unification said.

Pyongyang had already accused Mr Biden of pursuing a "hostile policy", saying it was a "big blunder" for the veteran Democrat to say he would deal with the threat posed by the North's nuclear programme "through diplomacy as well as stern deterrence".

Mr Biden had said he "would not meet" Mr Kim without a concrete plan for negotiating on Pyongyang's nuclear arsenal during a visit to Washington last month by South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

He also made a clear criticism of Mr Trump's chummy relationship with Mr Kim, saying he "would not do what had been done in the recent past. I would not give him all he's looking for - international recognition".

The declaration by the White House that it is now pursuing a calibrated, practical approach appears to be diplomatic jargon for being realistically low-key, while open-minded.

"We understand where previous efforts in the past had difficulties and we've tried to learn from those," a senior White House official said.

North Korea has carried out six atomic bomb tests since 2006. It is under multiple sets of international sanctions over its banned weapons programmes.

But Pyongyang may now accept a "gradual reduction in its nuclear arsenal and a freeze in the nuclear programme in exchange for an easing of the sanctions", said Dr Cheong Seong-chang, director of North Korean Studies at the Sejong Institute.

According to a report from US intelligence experts, released in April, North Korea could resume nuclear tests this year as a way to force Mr Biden's administration to return to the negotiating table.

