N. Korea prepares for major party congress amid huge challenges

SEOUL • North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will convene a rare congress of the ruling party early next month, where he will seek to rally public support and outline new long-term economic and political goals in the face of unprecedented challenges.

Mr Kim chaired a politburo meeting on Tuesday to prepare for the congress, state media reported, without specifying an exact date for its start.

As 2020 ends, Mr Kim is faced with compounding crises caused by international sanctions, natural disasters and a self-imposed border lockdown aimed at preventing a coronavirus outbreak.

While North Korea's nuclear arsenal has grown, Mr Kim's high-stakes personal outreach to US President Donald Trump ended with no sanctions relief, and the incoming administration of President-elect Joe Biden has said it will not ease sanctions without more concessions.

With Mr Biden's policy towards North Korea still in flux, Mr Kim is more likely to use the congress to focus on domestic issues, particularly the ailing economy and North Korea's "juche" ideology of self-reliance, analysts said.

North Korea expert Duyeon Kim, from the US-based Centre for a New American Security, said: "Juche is truly being tested for the first time because the pandemic has forced North Korea into self-isolation, when until now, it has been able to rely on China as a life support even during the harshest of economic times."

North Korea has not reported any coronavirus cases, but the economy took a further hit when the country closed its borders to nearly all traffic, sending publicly reported trade with China tumbling by 75 per cent.

The circumstances now are decidedly different from the last party congress in 2016, when Mr Kim unveiled the first five-year economic plan since 1980. With few options for solving the spiralling problems, Mr Kim's government may roll back some economic and political reforms allowed in the earlier years, analysts said.

Independent researcher Rachel Minyoung Lee, a former open-source North Korea analyst for the US government, said: "North Korea's political and economic policies may become more conservative, given the prolonged difficulties and the likelihood of their continuation into 2021, and consequently the regime's perceived need to reinforce control to ensure national stability."

The government has imposed foreign exchange controls on diplomats and cracked down on currency traders, and markets have been more closely tied to centres of political authority, said NK Pro, a website that tracks North Korea.

In a speech in October, Mr Kim apologised for failing to deliver on his economic promises, but also struck a defiant tone, vowing to crack down on officials accused of corruption or of failing the people, as well as doubling down on his programme of expanding the nuclear deterrent.

REUTERS