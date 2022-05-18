N. Korea mobilises army, steps up tracing amid Covid-19 wave

SEOUL • North Korea has mobilised its military to distribute Covid-19 medications and deployed more than 10,000 health workers to help trace potential patients as it fights a sweeping coronavirus wave, state media outlet KCNA said yesterday.

The isolated country is grappling with its first acknowledged Covid-19 outbreak, which it confirmed last week, fuelling concerns over a major crisis due to a lack of vaccines and adequate medical infrastructure.

The state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters reported 269,510 more people with fever, bringing the total to 1.48 million, while the death toll grew by six to 56 as at Monday evening, KCNA said. It did not say how many people had tested positive for Covid-19.

The country has not started mass vaccinations and has limited testing capabilities, raising concerns that it may be difficult to assess how widely and rapidly the disease is spreading and verify the number of confirmed cases and deaths.

"The numbers are simply unreliable, but the sheer numbers of people having fever are worrisome," said Professor Lee Jae-gap of the infectious diseases department at South Korea's Hallym University School of Medicine.

He said that the death count would surge over time, but that Pyongyang might be tempted to keep the publicly available numbers low to avoid a political crisis. "I don't think the North Korean regime can afford to release any surging death toll, which would sour public sentiment."

Gauging Covid-19 deaths from outside North Korea would require comparing excess mortality figures long after the wave dies down, but the North does not conduct annual census studies, said Professor Eom Joong-sik of the infectious diseases department at Gachon University Gil Medical Centre in South Korea.

KCNA said "a powerful force" of the army's medical corps was immediately deployed to improve the supply of medicines in the capital Pyongyang, the centre of the epidemic. The team's mission was aimed at "defusing the public health crisis" in Pyongyang, it said. Some senior members of the ruling Workers' Party's powerful politburo visited pharmacies and medicine management offices to check supply and demand, KCNA said in another dispatch, after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un criticised the ineffective distribution of drugs.

"They called for establishing a more strict order in keeping and handling the medical supplies, maintaining the principle of prioritising the demand and convenience of the people in the supply," KCNA said.

Tracing efforts were also intensified, with some 11,000 health officials, teachers and medical students joining an"intensive medical examination of all inhabitants" across the country to locate and treat people with fever.

