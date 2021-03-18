N. Korea may test improved ICBM design soon: US general

WASHINGTON • North Korea might begin flight testing an improved design for its intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in the near future, said the head of the US military's Northern Command, a move that would sharply increase tensions between Pyongyang and Washington.

The warning by Air Force General Glen VanHerck on Tuesday appeared to be based on North Korea's unveiling at a parade last October of what would be its largest ICBM yet, and not specific intelligence about an imminent launch.

Still, he made his remarks a day ahead of a debut trip by the Biden administration's top diplomat and defence secretary to South Korea, underscoring US concerns that Pyongyang may resume testing of missiles and nuclear weapons after a hiatus of more than three years.

Even during the testing lull, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has called for continued production of nuclear weapons for his arsenal, launched a series of smaller missiles and unveiled the ICBM.

Gen VanHerck told the Senate Armed Services Committee that Pyongyang's "considerably larger and presumably more capable" ICBM further increased the threat to the United States.

Still, he expressed confidence in US missile defences.

"The North Korean regime has also indicated that it is no longer bound by the unilateral nuclear and ICBM testing moratorium announced in 2018, suggesting that Kim Jong Un may begin flight testing an improved ICBM design in the near future," Gen VanHerck said in his written testimony.

But Ms Jenny Town, director of 38 North, a US-based website that tracks North Korea, said Pyongyang would be more likely to restart test launches with shorter-range missiles and submarine-launched ballistic missiles.

"It seems more likely that if North Korea is going to start testing missiles again, it will start with the ones where testing has been almost normalised," she said.

