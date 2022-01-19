N. Korea launched tactical guided missiles in latest test: State media

SEOUL • The missiles that North Korea fired on Monday were tactical guided missiles, state media KCNA said yesterday, the latest in a series of recent tests that highlighted its evolving missile programmes amid stalled denuclearisation talks.

The missile test was the North's fourth this year, with two previous launches involving "hypersonic missiles" capable of high speed and manoeuvring after lift-off, and another test last Friday using a pair of short-range ballistic missiles fired from train cars.

South Korea's military said on Monday that North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles from an airport in its capital, Pyongyang, which flew about 380km to a maximum altitude of 42km.

The Academy of Defence Science conducted a test of tactical guided missiles from the country's west, and they "precisely hit an island target" off the east coast, the official KCNA news agency said yesterday, without elaborating.

"The test-fire was aimed to selectively evaluate tactical guided missiles being produced and deployed and to verify the accuracy of the weapon system," KCNA said. It "confirmed the accuracy, security and efficiency of the operation of the weapon system under production".

The unusually rapid sequence of launches has drawn United States condemnation and a push for new United Nations sanctions.

US Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim urged Pyongyang to "cease its unlawful and destabilising activities" and reopen dialogue, saying he was open to meeting "without preconditions", the State Department said after a call with his South Korean and Japanese counterparts.

Mr Kim also "reaffirmed the US commitment to the complete denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula, as well as its ironclad commitment to the defence of its allies", South Korea and Japan.

South Korea's Defence Ministry said yesterday it takes all North Korean missile launches as a "direct and serious threat", but its military is capable of detecting and intercepting them.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric also called the North's tests "increasingly concerning" during a briefing, calling for all parties to return to talks to defuse tension and promote a "very verifiable denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula".

The launches were the latest in a string of weapons tests conducted by Pyongyang this year, as leader Kim Jong Un pursues his avowed goal of further strengthening the military. Its flexing of its military muscle comes despite tough international sanctions and an economy hard hit by a self-imposed coronavirus blockade.

In 2017, North Korea used the Sunan airport to test-fire the Hwasong-12 intermediate-range ballistic missile, with Mr Kim Jong Un in attendance.

North Korea has not tested its longest-range intercontinental ballistic missiles or nuclear weapons since 2017, as a flurry of diplomacy with Washington unfolded from 2018. But it began testing a range of new short-range ballistic missiles after denuclearisation talks stalled and slipped back into a stand-off following a failed summit in 2019.

Mr Kim Jong Un did not attend the latest test.

A photo released by KCNA showed a missile rising into the sky above a cloud of dust, belching flames.

Dr Kim Dong-yup, a former South Korea Navy officer who teaches at Seoul's Kyungnam University, said North Korea appears to have fired KN-24 short-range ballistic missiles, which were last tested in March last year and flew 410km to a maximum altitude of 50km.

The KN-24 resembles the US MGM-140 Army Tactical Missile System and is designed to evade missile defences and carry out precision strikes, he said.

"The North seems to have already deployed and begun mass production of the KN-24," Dr Kim said, referring to the KCNA report. "But essentially, the test could be another show of force to underline their recent warning of action."

North Korea has not responded to Washington's offers of talks, instead vowing a "stronger and certain" response to any attempts to rein it in, raising the spectre of a return to the period of "fire and fury" threats in 2017.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE