N. Korea issue set to dominate China, Japan, S. Korea meet

BEIJING • The spectre of a new confrontation between Pyongyang and Washington hangs over meetings between China, Japan and South Korea this week, with a growing risk that North Korean actions could end an uneasy detente and upend recent diplomatic efforts.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe are expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping separately today. They will then travel to the south-western city of Chengdu for a trilateral meeting with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang.

Though they are expected to discuss various economic matters, North Korea appears likely to dominate the agenda.

Pyongyang has grown increasingly frustrated that its halt of nuclear and long-range missile tests has not ended the crippling economic sanctions against it.

It has set a Dec 31 deadline for the United States to make concessions, but Washington has been unmoved.

Some experts believe North Korea may be readying for an intercontinental ballistic missile launch soon, which would likely end the 2018 agreement struck by its leader, Mr Kim Jong Un, and US President Donald Trump.

"Safeguarding the stability and peace of the Korean peninsula and pushing for a political solution to the Korean peninsula issue are in the interests of China, Japan and South Korea," Chinese Vice-Foreign Minister Luo Zhaohui told reporters last Thursday at a briefing on the trilateral meeting.

Mr Stephen Biegun, US special envoy for North Korea, met two senior Chinese diplomats during his two-day visit to Beijing last week, following similar meetings in South Korea and Japan days earlier, as diplomats make last-ditch attempts to prevent a fresh confrontation.

But North Korea has not responded to Mr Biegun's public call to resume dialogue.

Beijing, jointly with Russia, proposed last Monday that the United Nations Security Council lift some sanctions in what it calls an attempt to break the current deadlock.

But it is unclear whether Beijing can convince Seoul and Tokyo to break ranks with Washington, which has made its opposition clear and can veto any resolution.

Mr Abe last Saturday discussed events in Iran and North Korea with Mr Trump in a lengthy phone call, the Kyodo news agency reported.

The phone conversation, which Mr Abe told reporters took place at Mr Trump's request, came on the same day that Iranian President Hassan Rouhani wrapped up his two-day visit to Japan.

"President Trump and Prime Minister Abe agreed to continue close communication and coordination, particularly in the light of recent threatening statements issued by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea," White House spokesman Judd Deere said, referring to North Korea's official name.

