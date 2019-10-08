N. Korea has dim view of talks with US

SEOUL • North Korea has said there is no way the US would bring alternative plans for their stalled nuclear talks to a meeting proposed by Stockholm in two weeks after weekend talks in Sweden broke down.

The working-level negotiations between United States and North Korean envoys were broken off last Saturday. The US State Department said it had accepted Sweden's invitation to return for more discussions with Pyongyang in two weeks.

North Korea said the ball was now in Washington's court, and warned that it would wait only until the end of the year for the US to change course.

"We have no intention to hold such sickening negotiations as... happened this time (in Sweden) before the US takes a substantial step to make complete and irreversible withdrawal of the hostile policy towards the DPRK," KCNA state news agency cited a spokesman for North Korea's Foreign Ministry as saying, referring to the country's official name.

Sweden's Foreign Affairs Minister Ann Linde said the talks had been constructive "for as long as they lasted".

"Then I think there was a somewhat different view on what to accomplish at one meeting," she told Sweden's public broadcaster SVT, adding that Sweden was at the countries' disposal if they decide to meet again.

"(Whether) that is in two weeks or two months remains to be seen. I think it is possible to achieve more talks, but that is entirely up to both parties," she said.

The US has said that at the working-level talks, it brought "creative ideas" and had good discussions with North Korea, without giving further details. But North Korea's Foreign Ministry said Washington had made no preparations for the talks, and sought only to serve its own political aims.

"The US is spreading a completely ungrounded story that both sides are open to meet after two weeks... It is not likely at all that it can produce a proposal commensurate to the expectations of the DPRK and to the concerns of the world in just a fortnight," the ministry's spokesman said.

Meanwhile, South Korea's Foreign Ministry yesterday said the country's chief nuclear envoy will visit Washington this week for talks over the Korean peninsula affairs.

Mr Lee Do-hoon, South Korea's special representative for Korean peninsula peace and security affairs, will make a four-day visit to Washington to meet Mr Stephen Biegun, US special representative for North Korea affairs. During the meeting, Mr Lee and Mr Biegun will discuss ways in which their countries can cooperate for the complete denuclearisation of and the permanent peace settlement in the Korean peninsula, the South's Foreign Ministry said.

