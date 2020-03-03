N. Korea fires two short-range missiles into eastern sea

SEOUL • North Korea fired two short-range missiles off its eastern coast into the sea yesterday, resuming testing after a three-month pause, said South Korea's military.

The missiles were launched from the eastern coastal city of Wonsan, flying 240km and reaching 35km in altitude, said South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS). North Korea has in the past launched a series of missiles from the area.

The North appears to be continuing a firing drill which leader Kim Jong Un oversaw last Friday, the JCS said, adding that the South was monitoring for potential additional launches.

Yesterday's launch was the first since North Korea fired what it called "super-large multiple rocket launchers" on Nov 28.

South Korea's national security adviser Chung Eui-yong held an emergency video conference with the country's ministers, said the presidential Blue House.

"The ministers expressed strong concern over North Korea's resumption of short-range missile launches in three months," the Blue House said in a statement. "Such actions are unhelpful for efforts to ease tensions on the Korean peninsula and they urged North Korea to stop them."

Dr Kim Dong-yub, a former South Korean Navy officer who teaches at Kyungnam University in Seoul, said the test "was likely to show off their self-defence capabilities to their people to shore up Kim's campaign for economic development while boosting military morale".

South Korea and the United States last week decided to postpone joint military drills indefinitely amid a growing coronavirus outbreak in the South which has now infected soldiers from both countries.

REUTERS