N. Korea fires two missiles, warns of action over US sanctions push

SEOUL • North Korea fired at least two ballistic missiles yesterday, its third test in less than two weeks, just hours after criticising a US push for new sanctions over the previous launches as a "provocation" and warning of a strong reaction.

Two weeks of missile launches by North Korea, retaliatory sanctions designations by the United States, and indignant statements by both sides raised the spectre of a return to the 2017 days of "fire and fury" threats before a flurry of diplomacy stalled and slipped back into a stand-off.

The United States yesterday condemned North Korea's latest launch, saying it posed a threat to the North's neighbours and the international community.

"We remain committed to a diplomatic approach to the DPRK and call on them to engage in dialogue. Our commitment to the defence of the Republic of Korea and Japan remains ironclad," said a US State Department spokesman, using the North's formal name, the Democratic Republic of Korea.

South Korea's National Security Council held an emergency meeting and expressed "strong regret" over the test. It called on Pyongyang to return to denuclearisation talks.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said it had detected what it presumed were two short-range ballistic missiles (SRBMs) launched eastwards from Uiju, in North Pyongan province on the North's west coast, near its border with China.

The two missiles travelled about 430km to a maximum altitude of 36km, the JCS said.

The missiles appeared to have landed in the sea outside Japan's exclusive economic zone, broadcaster NHK said, citing an unnamed Japanese Defence Ministry official.

"The actions of North Korea, including the repeated ballistic missile launches, are a threat to the safety of our nation and the region, and they are an important issue for all of international society," Mr Hirokazu Matsuno, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary, told a regular news conference.

Yesterday's launch is the third since New Year's Day, an unusually rapid pace of such tests. The previous two were of hypersonic missiles - or projectiles capable of high speeds and manoeuvring.

In contrast to yesterday's tests, each of the earlier launches involved a single missile fired from Jagang province, which neighbours North Pyongan.