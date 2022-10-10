N. Korea fires two ballistic missiles in seventh such launch in days

TOKYO - North Korea fired two ballistic missiles early on Sunday, the authorities in neighbouring countries said, the seventh such launch by Pyongyang in recent days that added to widespread alarm in Washington and its allies in Tokyo and Seoul.

Officials in the South Korean capital have said the uptick in the North's missile launches could signal it is closer than ever to resuming nuclear testing for the first time since 2017, with preparations observed at its test site for months.

The latest missile launches from the Muncheon area on North Korea's east coast are a "serious provocation" that harms peace, South Korean authorities said.

Both of Sunday's missiles reached an altitude of 100km and covered 350km, Japan's State Minister of Defence Toshiro Ino said. The first was fired at about 1.47am and the second some six minutes later.

They fell outside Japan's exclusive economic zone, and the authorities were looking into what type they were, including the possibility that they were submarine-launched ballistic missiles, he said.

The US military said it was consulting closely with allies and partners following the launches, which it said highlighted the "destabilising impact" of the North Korean nuclear arms and ballistic missile programmes.

Still, the United States assessed that the latest launches did not pose a threat to US personnel or American allies. "The US commitments to the defence of the Republic of Korea and Japan remain ironclad," the Hawaii-based US Indo-Pacific Command said.

North Korea last Tuesday test-fired a ballistic missile farther than ever before, sending it soaring over Japan for the first time in five years and prompting a warning to residents there to take cover.

Mr Ino said Tokyo would not tolerate the repeated actions by North Korea. The incident was the seventh such launch since Sept 25.

Japan's Foreign Ministry said the nuclear envoys of the US, South Korea and Japan held a telephone call and shared the view that the North's ballistic missile launches threatened the peace and security of the region and the international community, besides posing a civil aviation risk.

North Korea, which has pursued missile and nuclear tests in defiance of United Nations sanctions, said on Saturday that its missile tests were for self-defence against direct US military threats and that they had not harmed its neighbours' safety.

"Our missile tests are a normal, planned self-defence measure to protect our country's security and regional peace from direct US military threats," state media KCNA said, citing an aviation administration spokesman.

South Korea and the US held joint maritime exercises last Friday, a day after Seoul scrambled fighter jets in reaction to an apparent North Korean bombing drill.

The US has also announced new sanctions in response to North Korea's latest missile launches.

Asked about Sunday's launches, North Korea's ally China pointed to the joint drills held by the US and its allies around the Korean peninsula.

"The US' words should match its actions, its stance that it does not bear ill will towards North Korea should translate into actions; it should create the conditions for the resumption of meaningful dialogue," Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning said.

The UN Security Council last Thursday held an emergency meeting to discuss Pyongyang's launch over Japan, during which Beijing blamed Washington for provoking the spate of launches.

US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield called for the "strengthening" of existing sanctions on North Korea, something China and Russia vetoed in May.

The council has been divided on responding to Pyongyang's nuclear ambitions for months.

Analysts say Pyongyang has seized the opportunity of stalemate at the UN to conduct ever more provocative weapons tests.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has declared his country an "irreversible" nuclear power, effectively ending the possibility of denuclearisation talks.

