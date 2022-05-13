N. Korea fires three ballistic missiles amid Covid-19 outbreak

SEOUL • North Korea fired three ballistic missiles towards the sea off its east coast yesterday, South Korea and Japan said, in the latest such move as the isolated country races to advance its weapons programmes on the day it first reported a Covid-19 outbreak.

Three short-range ballistic missiles were fired from the Sunan area of the capital Pyongyang where the North had said it fired its largest intercontinental ballistic missile, the Hwasong-17, on March 24, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.

The missiles flew approximately 360km, reaching an altitude of 90km and a maximum velocity of Mach 5, the JCS said.

Japanese Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi confirmed the launch, saying the missiles flew about 350km before landing outside Japan's territorial waters.

"A series of missile launches when the invasion of Ukraine is taking place is unacceptable," he said, adding that Tokyo had lodged a protest against North Korea through its embassy in Beijing.

Pyongyang's 16th known weapons test this year came hours after it reported its first Covid-19 outbreak.

The launch came soon after this week's inauguration of conservative South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, who has signalled a hard line against the North's weapons development.

Mr Yoon's national security office issued a statement condemning the launch and saying it "deplored the duplicitous conduct" of firing ballistic missiles and ignoring the plight of its people in the middle of a Covid-19 outbreak.

Meanwhile, the US and China took opposing stances at the UN Security Council on Wednesday on how to reduce tensions with North Korea, with Washington arguing for more sanctions while Beijing called for their easing. The meeting came amid fears North Korea would resume nuclear testing.

"It is time to stop providing tacit permission and start taking action," US ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said.

"We cannot wait until (North Korea) conducts additional provocative, illegal, dangerous acts like a nuclear test. We need to speak up now," she said.

Chinese ambassador to the UN Zhang Jun called the possibility of escalation "worrying" and urged "restraint", adding that tightening sanctions in an atmosphere of mistrust was not constructive.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE