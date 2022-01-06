N. Korea fires suspected missile as South starts 'peace' rail project

SEOUL • North Korea fired a suspected ballistic missile off its east coast yesterday, just hours before South Korean President Moon Jae-in attended a ground-breaking ceremony for a rail line he hopes will eventually connect the divided Korean peninsula.

Pyongyang's first launch since October underscored leader Kim Jong Un's New Year vow to bolster the military to counter an unstable international situation amid stalled talks with South Korea and the US.

The presumed missile was fired around 8.10am local time from an inland site, over the east coast and into the sea, Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.

Hours later, Mr Moon visited the South Korean east coast city of Goseong, near the border with the North, where he broke ground for a new rail line that he called "a stepping stone for peace and regional balance" on the peninsula.

In remarks at the ceremony, Mr Moon acknowledged that the launch raised concerns of tensions, and called for Pyongyang to make sincere efforts for dialogue.

"We should not give up the hope for dialogue in order to fundamentally overcome this situation," he said. "If both Koreas work together and build trust, peace would be achieved one day."

The apparent missile launch by the nuclear-armed North highlighted the challenges Mr Moon faces in his push to achieve a diplomatic breakthrough before his five-year term ends in May.

Reconnecting the Koreas by rail was a central issue in meetings between Mr Kim and Mr Moon in 2018, but those efforts went nowhere as talks aimed at convincing the North to surrender nuclear weapons in exchange for easing international sanctions faltered in 2019.

Mr Kim's New Year speech made no mention of efforts by South Korea to restart negotiations or offers by the US to talk, though analysts noted that does not mean he has closed the door on diplomacy.

South Korea's National Security Council convened an emergency meeting, expressing concern that the launch "came at a time when internal and external stability is extremely important" and calling on North Korea to return to talks.

Japan's defence minister said the suspected ballistic missile had flown an estimated 500km.

"Since last year, North Korea has repeatedly launched missiles, which is very regrettable," Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters. Just hours after the North Korean launch, Japan announced its foreign and defence ministers would hold talks with US counterparts tomorrow.

The missile was fired from Jagang Province on the northern border with China, South Korea's JCS said, the same province where North Korea tested its first hypersonic missile in September.

UN Security Council resolutions ban all ballistic missile and nuclear tests by North Korea, and have imposed sanctions over the programmes.

Speaking at a regular news conference in Beijing yesterday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin urged all parties to "bear in mind the bigger picture", cherish the "hard won" peace and stability on the peninsula and stick to the use of dialogue and consultation to reach political settlement.

"The United States condemns the DPRK's ballistic missile launch," a State Department spokesman said in a statement that also called for renewed dialogue with Pyongyang.

