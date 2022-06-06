N. Korea fires missiles, prompting US-Japan joint drill

SEOUL • North Korea fired eight short-range ballistic missiles towards the sea off its east coast yesterday, likely its largest single test, a day after South Korea and the US ended a joint military exercise.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said at least eight missiles were fired from the Sunan area of the North Korean capital Pyongyang and they flew between 110km and 600km at altitudes between 25km and 90km.

In response to North Korea's missiles launch, Japan's Self Defence Force issued a statement saying that Japan and the US had conducted a joint military exercise.

South Korea convened a National Security Council meeting where President Yoon Suk-yeol ordered "the continued strengthening of the South Korea-United States extended deterrence and combined defence posture".

The South Korea-US drill involved a US aircraft carrier for the first time in more than four years.

North Korea has criticised previous joint drills as an example of Washington's continued "hostile policies" towards Pyongyang, despite its talk of diplomacy.

The council meeting yesterday concluded that the missile launch was North Korea's "test and challenge" of the security readiness of South Korea's new administration, which took office last month.

South Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Mr Kim Gunn, its Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs, discussed the provocation with US Special Representative Sung Kim, the US point man on North Korean affairs. Mr Kim Gunn also held a telephone conference with his Japanese counterpart Funakoshi Takehiro.

Earlier yesterday, Japanese Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi said North Korea's act "cannot be tolerated", adding that at least one missile had a variable trajectory, which indicates it could manoeuvre to evade missile defences.

The US Indo-Pacific Command said North Korea's multiple ballistic missile launches highlighted the destabilising impact of its illicit weapons programme but the event did not pose an immediate threat.

Mr Michael Duitsman, with the US-based James Martin Centre for Nonproliferation Studies, said it appeared to be the largest single test ever by North Korea. A large number of missiles also suggests a military drill or show of force, rather than a test of new technology.

The launch took place during a visit to Seoul by Mr Sung Kim. The US official was originally scheduled to depart Seoul on Saturday.

He met his South Korean and Japanese counterparts to prepare for "all contingencies" amid signs that the North was preparing to conduct a nuclear test.

Washington has made very clear to Pyongyang it is open to diplomacy, Mr Sung Kim said during the visit, noting that he was willing to discuss items of interest to Pyongyang, such as sanctions relief.

In recent weeks, North Korea has test-fired a range of missiles, including its largest intercontinental ballistic missile. Its last tests were on May 25, when it launched three missiles after US President Joe Biden ended an Asia trip where he agreed to new measures to deter the nuclear-armed state.

REUTERS