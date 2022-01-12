N. Korea fires ballistic missile after 'hypersonic' test last week

SEOUL • North Korea appeared to test fire a ballistic missile yesterday that may be more capable than the "hypersonic missile" it launched less than a week earlier, South Korea's military said, as Pyongyang pursues increasingly advanced weapons.

The launches underscored leader Kim Jong Un's New Year's vow to bolster the military with cutting-edge technology at a time when talks with South Korea and the United States have stalled.

The United States condemned North Korea's latest missile launch as a threat to the international community, and reaffirmed its commitment to defend both South Korea and Japan.

The State Department said that this second test in less than a week was of a ballistic missile, not a suspected one as South Korea described it.

"This launch is in violation of multiple UN Security Council Resolutions and poses a threat to the DPRK's neighbours and the international community," the department said, using the country's formal name, the Democratic Republic of Korea.

Initial estimates show yesterday's missile travelled more than 700km to a maximum altitude of 60km at a top speed up to 10 times the speed of sound (12,348kmh), South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said in a statement.

"We assess that this is more advanced than the missile North Korea fired on Jan 5, though South Korean and US intelligence authorities are conducting detailed analysis," the JCS said.

The launch was detected at around 7.27am and from North Korea's Jagang province towards the ocean off its east coast, the same location as last week's test.

North Korea has joined a global race in developing hypersonic missiles, which are usually defined as weapons that reach speeds of at least five times the speed of sound - or about 6,200km per hour - and can manoeuvre at relatively low trajectories, making them much harder to detect and intercept.

South Korean military officials had earlier cast doubts on the capabilities of the hypersonic missile North Korea claimed to have test fired last Wednesday, saying it appeared to represent limited progress over Pyongyang's existing ballistic missiles.

Still, South Korea's National Security Council held an emergency meeting and President Moon Jae-in later expressed concerns over the series of launches coming ahead of the March 9 presidential election, his office said.

The nuclear envoys of South Korea and the US held a phone call to share their assessment on the missile test and coordinate responses, and agreed to continue efforts to restart the peace process with the North, South Korea's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida noted that the United Nations had just finished holding discussions on how to respond to last week's launch.

"That North Korea continues to launch missiles is extremely regrettable," he told reporters.

UN Security Council resolutions ban all ballistic missile and nuclear tests by North Korea, and have imposed sanctions over the programmes.

Yesterday's apparent launch came a day after the US mission to the UN, joined by Albania, Britain, France, Ireland and Japan issued a joint statement condemning last week's test.

However, China and Russia are pushing the Security Council to ease sanctions on North Korea by removing a ban on Pyongyang's exports of statues, seafood and textiles, and lifting a refined petroleum imports cap.

