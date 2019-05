North Korea launched two short-range missiles yesterday, according to South Korea's military, marking the second such test in less than a week and raising tensions with Washington and Seoul.

The two missiles were fired in the afternoon, with an interval of 20 minutes, in an easterly direction from the country's north-west Kusong city, the South's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

