N. Korea fires 10 missiles, one lands close to S. Korean waters for ‘first time’: Seoul military

SEOUL – A North Korean ballistic missile landed less than 60km off South Korea’s coast on Wednesday, the first time an apparent test had landed near the South’s waters, leading to air raid warnings, officials said.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) had initially said it detected the launch of three short range ballistic missiles, but later announced North Korea had fired “at least 10 missiles of various types today towards the east and west”.

“The North Korean missile launch is very unusual and unacceptable as it fell close to South Korean territorial waters south of the Northern Limit Line for the first time” since the peninsula was divided, director of operations for the JCS Kang Shin-chul told reporters.

The JCS said at least one of the missiles landed 26km south of the Northern Limit Line (NLL), a disputed inter-Korea maritime border.

The missile landed 57km from the South Korean city of Sokcho, on the east coast, and 167km from Ulleung island, where air raid warnings were issued.

“We heard the siren at around 8.55am and all of us in the building went down to the evacuation place in the basement,” an Ulleung county official told Reuters. “We stayed there until we came upstairs at around 9.15 after hearing that the projectile fell into the high seas.”

A resident on the southern part of the island said they received no warnings.

South Korea’s military said it fired three air-to-ground missiles towards north of its maritime border with North Korea in response to the North’s missile launches.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said the North’s actions were effectively an encroachment of his country’s territories.

He has called a meeting of the National Security Council over the incident, ordering “swift and stern measures so that North Korea’s provocations pay a clear price”.

Japan also confirmed North Korean missile launches, with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida telling reporters he planned to call a “national security meeting as soon as possible”.

The launch comes after Pyongyang on Tuesday demanded that the United States and South Korea stop large-scale military exercises, known as Vigilant Storm, calling them a provocation that may draw “more powerful follow-up measures”.

A spokesman for the South Korean military said authorities were analysing the launches to see whether the missiles’ flight paths were intentional or whether one had gone off course.

“Our military can never tolerate this kind of North Korea’s provocative act, and will strictly and firmly respond under close South Korea-US cooperation,” JCS said in a news release.

“For North Korea to test missiles in S or SE direction into East Sea and towards South Korean territory is highly unusual and particularly provocative,” Mr Joseph Dempsey, a defence researcher at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, wrote in a post online.

The US and South Korea began one of their largest combined military air drills on Monday, with hundreds of warplanes from both sides staging mock attacks 24 hours a day.

The drills have added to a series of joint exercises on land, sea and air in recent weeks, some of which have also included Japan, that have led to complaints and provocations from Pyongyang.

Since the end of September, when the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier group was in the region for exercises, North Korea has fired one of its biggest barrages of missiles under its leader, Mr Kim Jong Un, including two short-range ballistic missiles that were tested on Oct 28.

The US, Japan and South Korea have warned that Mr Kim could soon raise the stakes even higher with a nuclear test, which would be its first in five years and seventh overall.

The three allies have all promised a harsh and coordinated punishment if Pyongyang sets off a nuclear device, which would be a violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions.

The test might be used to advance Mr Kim’s pursuit of miniaturised nuclear warheads that he could mount on missiles to strike South Korea and Japan, which host the bulk of US troops in Asia.

Mr Kim is finding space to ramp up provocations and conduct tit-for-tat military moves as the Biden administration focuses on Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Russia and China, two long-time partners of North Korea, have veto power at the UN Security Council and have shown no intent to punish Mr Kim with extra sanctions. AFP, REUTERS, BLOOMBERG