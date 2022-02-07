N. Korea develops nuke, missile cache with profits from cyber attacks: Report

UNITED NATIONS • North Korea continued to develop its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes during the past year and cyber attacks on cryptocurrency exchanges were an important revenue source for Pyongyang, according to an excerpt of a confidential United Nations report.

The annual report by independent sanctions monitors was submitted last Friday to the UN Security Council's North Korea sanctions committee.

"Although no nuclear tests or launches of ICBMs (intercontinental ballistic missiles) were reported, DPRK continued to develop its capability for production of nuclear fissile materials," the experts wrote, using North Korea's formal name - Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK).

Since 2006, North Korea has been subject to UN sanctions, which have been strengthened over the years to target funding for Pyongyang's nuclear and ballistic missile programmes.

The monitors noted that there had been a "marked acceleration" of missile testing by Pyongyang.

The United States and others said last Friday that North Korea carried out nine ballistic missile launches last month, adding that this was the largest number in a single month in the history of the country's weapons of mass destruction and missile programmes.

"DPRK demonstrated increased capabilities for rapid deployment, wide mobility (including at sea), and improved resilience of its missile forces," the monitors said.

They said "cyber attacks, particularly on cryptocurrency assets, remain an important revenue source" for North Korea. They also had information that North Korean hackers continued to target financial institutions, cryptocurrency firms and exchanges.

"According to a member state, DPRK cyber actors stole more than US$50 million (S$67 million) between 2020 and mid-2021 from at least three cryptocurrency exchanges in North America, Europe and Asia," the report said.

The monitors also cited a report last month by cyber-security firm Chainalysis that said North Korea had launched at least seven attacks on cryptocurrency platforms, extracting US$400 million worth of digital assets last year.

The monitors reported in 2019 that North Korea had generated an estimated US$2 billion for its weapons of mass destruction programmes using widespread and sophisticated cyber attacks.

The latest report said North Korea's strict blockade in response to the Covid-19 pandemic meant "illicit trade, including in luxury goods, has largely ceased".

Over the years, the UN Security Council has banned North Korean exports including coal, iron, lead, textiles and seafood, and capped imports of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

