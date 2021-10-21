N. Korea confirms submarine launch of new ballistic missile

SEOUL • North Korea test-fired a new, smaller ballistic missile from a submarine, state media confirmed yesterday, a move that analysts said could be aimed at more quickly fielding an operational missile submarine.

The statement from state media came a day after South Korea's military reported that it believed North Korea had fired a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) off its east coast, the latest in a string of North Korean missile tests.

The White House urged North Korea to refrain from further "provocations", with spokesman Jen Psaki saying on Tuesday that the United States remained open to engaging diplomatically with North Korea over its weapons programmes.

Pyongyang so far has rejected those overtures, accusing the US and South Korea of talking diplomacy while ratcheting up tensions with their own military activities.

South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong yesterday called for Washington to ease sanctions if the North returns to talks.

"Action must be taken as soon as possible to stop North Korea from further developing nuclear and missile capability," he told Parliament. "I think considering relaxing sanctions can surely be an option."

The US and Britain planned to raise the North's latest test during a United Nations Security Council meeting yesterday, diplomats said.

The "new-type" SLBM was launched from the same submarine involved in a 2016 test of an older SLBM, said North Korea's state news agency Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

North Korea has a large fleet of ageing submarines, but has yet to deploy operational ballistic missile submarines beyond the experimental Gorae-class boat used in the tests.

Photos released by KCNA appeared to show a thinner, smaller missile than North Korea's earlier SLBM designs, and may be a previously unseen model first showcased at a defence exhibition in Pyongyang last week.

A smaller SLBM could mean more missiles stored on a single submarine, although with a shorter range, potentially putting nuclear-armed North Korea closer to fielding an operational ballistic missile submarine (SSB).

"Though a smaller North Korea SLBM design could enable more missiles per boat, it could also enable smaller, less challenging SSB designs, including easier integration/conversion on pre-existing submarines," defence researcher Joseph Dempsey at the International Institute for Strategic Studies said on Twitter.

Still, the development was expected to have only a limited impact on Pyongyang's arsenal until it made more progress on a larger submarine that has been seen under construction.

"It just means they're trying to diversify their submarine launch options," said senior research associate Dave Schmerler at the James Martin Centre for Nonproliferation Studies in California.

KCNA said the new SLBM featured advanced capabilities including "flank mobility and gliding skip mobility". It added: "(The SLBM) will greatly contribute to putting the defence technology of the country on a high level and to enhancing the underwater operational capability of our navy."

Mr Schmerler said "glide skip" was a way to change a missile's trajectory to make it harder to track and intercept.

North Korea has conducted several tests in recent years with short-range ballistic missiles that analysts say are designed to evade missile defence systems in South Korea.

