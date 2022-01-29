N. Korea confirms latest weapons tests as Kim visits key munitions factory

SEOUL • North Korea conducted tests of an upgraded long-range cruise missile and a warhead of a tactical guided missile this week, as leader Kim Jong Un visited a munitions factory producing a "major weapon system", state media KCNA said yesterday.

Tension has been simmering over North Korea's six weapons tests this year, among the largest number of missile launches it has made in a month. The launches have triggered international condemnation and a new sanctions push from the United States.

An update to a long-range cruise missile system was tested on Tuesday, and another test was held to confirm the power of a conventional warhead for a surface-to-surface tactical guided missile on Thursday, KCNA said.

Mr Kim did not attend the tests, but during a visit to the munitions factory, he lauded "leaping progress in producing major weapons" to implement the ruling Workers' Party's decisions made at a meeting last month, a separate dispatch said.

"The factory holds a very important position and duty in modernising the country's armed forces and realising the national defence development strategy," he said. KCNA did not specify the weapons or the factory's location.

He called for national defences to tackle an unstable international situation at the party meeting.

Last week, North Korea said it would bolster its defences against the US and consider resuming "all temporally-suspended activities", hinting at lifting a self-declared moratorium on testing nuclear bombs and intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs).

Pyongyang has defended missile launches as its sovereign right to self-defence and accused Washington and Seoul of double standards over weapons tests.

No ICBMs or nuclear weapons have been tested in North Korea since 2017 but a spate of short-range ballistic missile launches began amid stalled denuclearisation talks following a failed summit with the US in 2019.

US Department of Defence press secretary John Kirby condemned the latest launches as "destabilising", and called on Pyongyang to "stop these provocations".

The European Union also issued a statement saying the tests posed a threat to international and regional peace and security as well as undermined efforts to resume dialogue and help the country's people.

Dr Yang Moo-jin, a professor at the University of North Korean Studies in Seoul, said Pyongyang is likely to ratchet up pressure and possibly fire an ICBM or other weapons when it marks the 80th and 110th anniversaries of the birthdays of Mr Kim's late father and grandfather in February and April, both major holidays in the country.

