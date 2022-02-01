N. Korea confirms biggest missile launch since 2017; US calls for talks

SEOUL • North Korea confirmed it has launched a Hwasong-12 ballistic missile, the same weapon it once threatened to target the US territory of Guam with, sparking fears the nuclear-armed state could resume long-range testing.

The launch of the intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) was first reported by the South Korean and Japanese authorities on Sunday. It was North Korea's seventh test last month and the first time a nuclear-capable missile of that size has been launched since 2017.

The United States is concerned the escalating missile tests could be precursors to resumed tests of nuclear weapons and intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) and vowed an unspecified response "designed to show our commitment to our allies", a senior US official told reporters in Washington.

"It's not just what they did yesterday, it's the fact that this is coming on the heels of quite a significant number of tests in this month," the official said, while urging Pyongyang to join direct talks with no preconditions.

North Korea has said it is open to diplomacy, but that Washington's overtures are undermined by its support for sanctions and joint military drills and arms build-ups in South Korea and the region.

Amid a flurry of diplomacy in 2018, including summits with then US President Donald Trump, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un declared his nuclear force complete and said he would suspend nuclear testing and launches of the country's longest-range missiles.

Mr Kim said he was no longer bound by that moratorium after talks stalled in 2019, and North Korea suggested last month it could restart those testing activities because the US had shown no sign of dropping its "hostile policies".

It is unclear if IRBMs such as the Hwasong-12 were included in Mr Kim's moratorium, but none had been tested since 2017.

North Korea analysts said the tests appear aimed at securing global acceptance of its weapons programmes, whether through concessions or simply winning tired acquiescence from a distracted world.

"The world's distraction on other issues actually seems to be working to North Korea's benefit right now," said Mr Markus Garlauskas, a senior fellow with the Atlantic Council think-tank and former US national intelligence officer for North Korea.

South Korean Defence Minister Suh Wook visited his country's Army Missile Command yesterday to check its readiness in the face of the North's launches, the ministry said. "North Korea's series of missile test-fires, including intermediate-range ballistic missiles, pose a direct and serious threat to us and a grave challenge to international peace and stability," he said after being briefed.

"We will maintain a full military readiness posture that can respond immediately to any situation."