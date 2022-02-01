N. Korea confirms biggest missile launch since 2017; US calls for talks

SEOUL • North Korea confirmed it has launched a Hwasong-12 ballistic missile, the same weapon it once threatened to target the US territory of Guam with, sparking fears the nuclear-armed state could resume long-range testing.

The launch of the intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) was first reported by the South Korean and Japanese authorities on Sunday. It was North Korea's seventh test last month and the first time a nuclear-capable missile of that size has been launched since 2017.

The United States is concerned the escalating missile tests could be precursors to resumed tests of nuclear weapons and intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) and vowed an unspecified response "designed to show our commitment to our allies", a senior US official told reporters in Washington.

"It's not just what they did yesterday, it's the fact that this is coming on the heels of quite a significant number of tests in this month," the official said, while urging Pyongyang to join direct talks with no preconditions.

North Korea has said it is open to diplomacy, but that Washington's overtures are undermined by its support for sanctions and joint military drills and arms build-ups in South Korea and the region.

Amid a flurry of diplomacy in 2018, including summits with then US President Donald Trump, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un declared his nuclear force complete and said he would suspend nuclear testing and launches of the country's longest-range missiles.

Mr Kim said he was no longer bound by that moratorium after talks stalled in 2019, and North Korea suggested last month it could restart those testing activities because the US had shown no sign of dropping its "hostile policies".

It is unclear if IRBMs such as the Hwasong-12 were included in Mr Kim's moratorium, but none had been tested since 2017.

North Korea analysts said the tests appear aimed at securing global acceptance of its weapons programmes, whether through concessions or simply winning tired acquiescence from a distracted world.

"The world's distraction on other issues actually seems to be working to North Korea's benefit right now," said Mr Markus Garlauskas, a senior fellow with the Atlantic Council think-tank and former US national intelligence officer for North Korea.

South Korean Defence Minister Suh Wook visited his country's Army Missile Command yesterday to check its readiness in the face of the North's launches, the ministry said. "North Korea's series of missile test-fires, including intermediate-range ballistic missiles, pose a direct and serious threat to us and a grave challenge to international peace and stability," he said after being briefed.

"We will maintain a full military readiness posture that can respond immediately to any situation."

Seven tests within a month

JAN 30

An intermediate-range ballistic missile, Hwasong-12, was fired. It reached a height of 2,000km and a distance of 800km before it landed in waters off Japan.

JAN 27

Two short-range ballistic missiles were launched from the eastern coastal city of Hamhung. They travelled about 190km to an altitude of 20km.

JAN 25

Two long-range cruise missiles were launched, flying 1,800km before hitting a target island in the sea off North Korea's east coast.

JAN 17

Two short-range ballistic missiles were launched from Sunan airport in Pyongyang. They travelled 380km to a maximum altitude of 42km before landing in the ocean off North Korea's east coast.

JAN 14

A pair of short-range ballistic missiles were fired from train cars in north-western Uiju county. They flew 430km before crashing off the country's east coast.

JAN 11

A ballistic missile was launched from northern Jagang province towards waters off North Korea's east coast. The missile travelled more than 700km to a maximum altitude of 60km.

JAN 5

A ballistic missile was fired from northern Jagang province. It flew for about 500km before landing in the Sea of Japan, also known as the East Sea.

Japan's Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi told reporters the North was escalating its provocation of the international community and its "remarkable improvement" in missile technology "cannot be tolerated".

North Korean state news agency KCNA said yesterday that Sunday's test "confirmed the accuracy, safety and operational effectiveness of the produced Hwasong-12 type weapon system".

In August 2017, hours after Mr Trump told the North any threat to the US would be met with "fire and fury", the North's Strategic Forces commander said it was "seriously considering a plan of enveloping fire" involving a simultaneous launch of four Hwasong-12 missiles towards Guam.

That year, the North flight-tested the Hwasong-12 at least six times, including flying it over the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido twice.

KCNA said Sunday's launch was held in such a way as to ensure neighbouring countries' safety, and the test warhead had a camera that took photos in space.

