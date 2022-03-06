N. Korea condemned for ninth missile test of 2022

SEOUL • North Korea has conducted its ninth weapons test of the year, firing a suspected ballistic missile towards the sea to the east of the Korean peninsula just days before South Korea's presidential election.

Yesterday's launch drew condemnation from the governments of the United States, South Korea and Japan, which fear the North is preparing to conduct a major weapons test in the coming months.

With denuclearisation talks stalled, North Korea conducted a record number of missile launches in January, and after a pause for most of last month, resumed tests with a launch on Feb 27.

It appears to be preparing to launch a spy satellite in the near future, and has suggested it could resume testing of nuclear weapons or its longest range intercontinental ballistic missiles for the first time since 2017.

Japan's Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi said after the latest launch: "The significant pace at which North Korea is developing its missile-launching technology is not something our country and the surrounding regions can overlook."

In South Korea, where citizens are already casting early votes ahead of Wednesday's presidential election, the National Security Council (NSC) condemned North Korea's "unprecedented repeated firing of ballistic missiles" as going against peace and stability on the Korean peninsula.

South Korea will "even more closely monitor North Korea's nuclear and missile-related facilities" including its main nuclear reactor facility at Yongbyon and the Punggye-ri nuclear weapons test site, the NSC said, according to a statement from the presidential Blue House.

On Friday, the US-based 38 North project, which monitors North Korea, said operations at Yongbyon are in full swing, producing fuel for potential nuclear weapons and an expansion of its nuclear production facilities.

