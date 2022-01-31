N. Korea caps month of tests with longest-range missile since 2017

SEOUL • North Korea yesterday conducted its largest missile test since 2017, sending a suspected intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) soaring into space, seen as taking the nuclear-armed country a step closer to resuming long-range testing.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff reported that a projectile believed to be a single ballistic missile was launched at about 7.52am from North Korea's Jagang Province towards the ocean off its east coast.

South Korea's National Security Council, which convened a rare emergency meeting presided over by President Moon Jae-in, said the test appeared to involve an IRBM, which North Korea has not tested since 2017.

The launch takes North Korea a step closer to fully scrapping a self-imposed moratorium on testing its longest-range intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), Mr Moon said. He noted that this month's flurry of missile tests was reminiscent of the heightened tensions in 2017, when North Korea conducted multiple nuclear tests and launched its largest missiles, including some that flew over Japan.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has said he is no longer bound by that moratorium, which included a stop to nuclear weapons tests and was announced in 2018 amid a flurry of diplomacy and summits with then United States President Donald Trump.

Yesterday's test provides a reminder to the Joe Biden administration that Mr Kim's nuclear arsenal remains among the US' biggest foreign policy challenges.

"Kim hasn't had to pay the price for his actions, and he knows that especially now - with Covid-19, the Russia-Ukraine situation, brimming US-China tensions, not to mention a South Korean presidential campaign season - the time is ripe for provocations," said Ms Soo Kim, a policy analyst with the Rand Corp who previously worked at the US Central Intelligence Agency.

North Korea's leaders suggested this month they could restart those testing activities as the US and its allies had shown no sign of dropping their "hostile policies".

"The United States condemns these actions and calls on (North Korea) to refrain from further destabilising acts," the US military's Indo-Pacific Command said after yesterday's launch. A US State Department spokesman said the launch demonstrates the threat posed by North Korea's unlawful weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programmes, and called on Pyongyang to engage in sustained and substantive dialogue.

It is unclear if IRBMs were included in Mr Kim's moratorium, but those, too, have not been tested since 2017.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff and Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno separately said the missile is estimated to have reached an altitude of 2,000km and flown for 30 minutes to a distance of 800km.

IRBMs typically have ranges of 965km to 5,632km, while ICBMs have ranges exceeding 5,632km. Missile experts said the data could indicate a test of an IRBM such as the Hwasong-12, which was last tested in 2017, or a new type.

"Regardless of whether it's a IRBM or ICBM, this is a strategic missile of some sort and clearly not the same as the prior tests in the January 2022 test series to date," Professor George William Herbert of the Centre for Nonproliferation Studies and a missile consultant, said on Twitter.

The latest test comes less than a week before the opening of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, which is North Korea's main political and economic partner. Pyongyang has said it would be skipping the Games because of the Covid-19 pandemic and "hostile forces".

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG