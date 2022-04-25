N. Korea boasts of 'invincible power' ahead of key military anniversary

SEOUL • North Korea's state media boasted yesterday that the armed forces had "gained invincible power" under leader Kim Jong Un, as the country prepares for a major army holiday that analysts say could be marked with a military parade or major weapons test.

Nuclear-armed North Korea, which marks the 90th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People's Revolutionary Army today, has staged military parades in the past to mark key holidays.

Pyongyang has carried out over a dozen weapons tests this year, including firing an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) at full range for the first time since 2017.

A report by the North's official Korean Central News Agency listed the history of the country's military achievements and said Mr Kim had further propelled the country's military might with his "genius military ideology, excellent military command and unparalleled courage and guts". "Our revolutionary armed forces have gained invincible power that the world cannot ignore," it said, in an apparent reference to the North's nuclear arsenal.

North Korea had been widely expected to showcase its military strength to mark the 110th anniversary of the birth of its founding leader and Mr Kim's grandfather, Mr Kim Il Sung, on April 15. But instead, the day was celebrated with a civilian parade.

South Korea has detected signs of North Korea preparing to hold a massive military parade, Yonhap news agency reported, citing unnamed government sources.

The parade could include some 20,000 troops and showcase the North's latest major weapons, including its Hwasong-17 ICBM, a hypersonic missile, and missiles launched from submarines, the sources told Yonhap.

