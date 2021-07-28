Myanmar floods add to nation's misery

Volunteers in protective suits carrying a Covid-19 patient from a treatment centre to safety amid flooding in Myawaddy, Myanmar's Karen state, on Monday. The floods have added to the misery of a nation struggling against a fast-spreading coronavirus
Volunteers in protective suits carrying a Covid-19 patient from a treatment centre to safety amid flooding in Myawaddy, Myanmar's Karen state, on Monday. The floods have added to the misery of a nation struggling against a fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak while living through the chaos created by a military coup in February. Heavy downpours since the weekend have caused flooding in several areas, forcing healthcare workers to move Covid-19 patients through drenched streets and alleys in search of someplace drier. PHOTO: REUTERS
  • Published
    1 hour ago

