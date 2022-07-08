Multiple Indian probes of Chinese companies hurt investment: Beijing

MUMBAI • Multiple investigations by Indian enforcement agencies into Chinese firms are damaging the confidence of foreign entities investing and operating in Chinese companies in the country, China's embassy in India has said.

Many Chinese firms have struggled to do business in India after political tension surged following a border clash in 2020. India has cited security concerns by banning more than 300 Chinese apps since, and toughened rules on Chinese investment.

In a money laundering investigation, India's financial crime fighting agency, the Enforcement Directorate, raided smartphone maker Vivo, owned by China's BBK Electronics.

In a statement, China's embassy said that such frequent investigation "impedes the improvement of business environment in India and chills the confidence and willingness of market entities from other countries, including Chinese enterprises, to invest and operate in India".

The raids were conducted at 44 of Vivo's production and operation sites and related entities across India. China was closely following its progress, it added. This week, Vivo said it was cooperating with the authorities and was committed to fully complying with Indian laws.

In May, Reuters reported that Xiaomi Corp, one of China's biggest smartphone sellers, had said in court that its executives faced threats of violence and coercion during agency questioning about accusations of illegal remittances.

Xiaomi has denied any wrongdoing, and the agency denied the accusations at the time. India's tighter scrutiny also led China's Great Wall Motor to shelve plans to invest US$1 billion (S$1.4 billion) and lay off all employees there this month, after New Delhi denied regulatory approval for purchasing a factory.

