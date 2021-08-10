Mudslide alerts issued as Typhoon Lupit slams into west Japan

TOKYO •Typhoon Lupit pummelled western Japan with strong winds and heavy rain early yesterday morning after making landfall in the south-western Kyushu region on Sunday night, the weather agency said.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, Typhoon Lupit - the ninth typhoon of the year - was expected to reach the Sea of Japan after making landfall near Kure in Hiroshima prefecture shortly past 5am local time yesterday.

It would bring heavy downpours and strong winds in western, eastern and northern Japan through today, the agency said.

People were advised to be vigilant against possible mudslides and floods.

Mudslide alerts were issued in some parts of Hiroshima, Shimane, Ehime and Oita prefectures.

Some rivers in Hiroshima and Yamaguchi prefectures were above their flood warning levels.

Total rainfall is expected to reach up to 300mm in the Tokai region, in central Japan, and between 100mm and 180mm in wide areas including the Kanto and Kinki regions by today.

As at 6am local time yesterday, the typhoon was moving north-east at around 45kmh about 70km south-southwest of Yonago in Tottori prefecture.

The atmospheric pressure of the typhoon was 985 hectopascals at its centre, and the wind speed was as high as 126kmh.

Typhoon Lupit - or "cruelty" in Tagalog - had whipped south-eastern China late last week, bringing gales and torrential rain to Guangdong and Fujian provinces.

It prompted the evacuation of tens of thousands of people, the recall of fishing boats, and the closures of harbours along the coast.

It also brought heavy downpours to Taiwan.

XINHUA