Mud-slinging is acceptable at annual S. Korean festival

A man getting mud thrown onto him by his friend during the 21st Boryeong Mud Festival at Daecheon Beach in Boryeong, 150km south-west of Seoul. The annual festival, which started last Friday and runs till July 22, aims to encourage the use of mineral-rich mud for skincare and to promote tourism in the region. Since it was first organised in 1998, the festival has become one of South Korea's most popular events for international visitors and expatriates. Various activities are organised as part of the festival, from mud-wrestling and obstacle races to mud-painting. In the daytime, the streets of Boryeong are lined with food stalls and at night, there is a party on the beach.