Moving to seize an opportunity in Nagoya

Mr Yosuke Matsumoto sees Nagoya's relative weakness in its branding as a chance for his company to stand out.
As the trend of moving out of Tokyo gains pace, Japan Correspondent Walter Sim speaks to some of those who have moved out of the capital in recent months.

MR YOSUKE MATSUMOTO, 47

Moved in: July

Moved to: Nagoya, Aichi

Occupation: Chief executive officer, Collabo Style, a tech start-up

"I was born in the city of Konan in Aichi prefecture and worked at a company in Nagoya before founding Collabo Style in Tokyo in 2013.

Because I wanted to contribute to the local economy, I had already thought of relocating the company to Nagoya by 2022.

But this was catalysed by the potential of Tokyo coming to a standstill during the Olympics, as well as Covid-19.

In July, we shut our Tokyo head office and moved to Nagoya. The company continues to use a WeWork space in Tokyo for departments like sales, which still require physical client meetings.

I see Nagoya's relative weakness in its branding as an opportunity: Tokyo is saturated with start-ups but we stand out in Nagoya.

We are hiring people from all across Japan who can telework, and I believe that all employees should be able to work in a way that suits their personal situation."

