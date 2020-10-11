Moving to seize an opportunity in Nagoya

MR YOSUKE MATSUMOTO, 47

Moved in: July

Moved to: Nagoya, Aichi

Occupation: Chief executive officer, Collabo Style, a tech start-up

"I was born in the city of Konan in Aichi prefecture and worked at a company in Nagoya before founding Collabo Style in Tokyo in 2013.

Because I wanted to contribute to the local economy, I had already thought of relocating the company to Nagoya by 2022.

But this was catalysed by the potential of Tokyo coming to a standstill during the Olympics, as well as Covid-19.

In July, we shut our Tokyo head office and moved to Nagoya. The company continues to use a WeWork space in Tokyo for departments like sales, which still require physical client meetings.

I see Nagoya's relative weakness in its branding as an opportunity: Tokyo is saturated with start-ups but we stand out in Nagoya.

We are hiring people from all across Japan who can telework, and I believe that all employees should be able to work in a way that suits their personal situation."