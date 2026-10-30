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Mount Fuji gets season’s first snowcap, 28 days later than average

Radar data indicated at least 1cm of snow on the mountain at 8am on Oct 30.

KOFU, Japan – Japan’s iconic Mount Fuji got its first snowcap of the season on Oct 30 , the Japan Meteorological Agency said, with radar and other data being used instead of visual observations for the first time.

The confirmation came 28 days later than average and seven days later than in 2025 , although the change in methods makes a direct comparison difficult.

The new methods introduced this season, also employing the Himawari weather satellite, are aimed at improving accuracy and reducing workloads, an official of the agency’s local observatory in Yamanashi Prefecture said.

Staff at the Kofu Observatory previously checked for snow on the mountain by sight.

Radar data indicated at least 1 cm of snow at 8am on Oct 30 , when the temperature at the 3,776m summit was minus 6.3 deg C, according to the agency.

Fujiyoshida, a city at the foot of the mountain straddling Shizuoka and Yamanashi prefectures, separately announced the season’s first snowcap the same day after its staff confirmed it by sight.

“We hope everyone enjoys the beautiful views as more snow blankets the mountain,” the city said.

Since 2006, the city has been making the announcement in case the Kofu observatory, located roughly 40 km from the mountain, could not confirm the season’s first snowcap due to rain or fog. KYODO NEWS