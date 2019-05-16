MOU inked to boost tie-ups in content production, distribution

BEIJING • Singapore's Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and its Chinese counterpart National Radio Television Administration signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on Tuesday to strengthen their partnership in broadcast and online content production and distribution.

The agreement also aims to dee-pen cooperation between Singapore and Chinese firms in areas such as talent and co-production in order to build a more vibrant media ecosystem in Asia, said IMDA chief industry development officer Howie Lau.

Singapore media firms have had successful collaborations in China, such as on documentaries like China At High Speed by Oak3 Films, and Maritime Silk Road Reborn by Infocus Asia, which was broadcast on the National Geographic Channel.

In 2017, local animation studio Tiny Island Productions signed a 10-feature film co-production MOU with Wings Media (a member of Oriental Pearl Group and a wholly owned subsidiary of China's second-largest media group, Shanghai Media Group) and Thailand's Shellhut Entertainment Co.

Mr Lau said: "Through this partnership, Singapore companies will be able to work with new partners to create fresh, innovative content and access new audiences, while our Chinese partners can in turn leverage Singapore to expand into the Asean market."