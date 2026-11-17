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Mother bear on the loose prompts Japanese city north of Tokyo to shut schools

Officials in the city north of Tokyo have captured a cub, one of two animals seen roaming in residential areas.

TOKYO – Authorities in Japan’s Maebashi city ordered school closures as officials were looking for a bear on the loose on Nov 17 , after media reports said at least one person had been attacked.

Officials in the city north of Tokyo have captured a cub, one of two animals seen roaming in residential areas. The search for the bear believed to be its mother continues.

Bear sightings nationwide have sharply decreased from the last fiscal year, when a record 13 people were killed.

Still, experts say growing bear populations, declining human populations in rural areas, and fluctuations in the availability of food in mountains have driven the animals into residential neighbourhoods in search of food.

In a post on X, Maebashi Mayor Akira Ogawa urged residents to stay indoors, warning of “an extremely dangerous situation”.

“All residents, especially those living in the areas where the animals have been and the surrounding neighbourhoods, are urged to refrain from non-essential outings such as walks and to act with safety as your top priority,” she said.

The mayor said one person was injured, without elaborating.

Local media said a man in his 50s suffered a non-life-threatening injury.

With the search ongoing, officials said the city’s schools will be closed on Nov 18 as a precaution.

In September alone, 1,759 bear sightings were reported nationwide, sharply lower than the 4,766 cases recorded in 2025 . AFP