BEIJING - Over eight in 10 people in the Chinese city of Wuhan who tested positive for Covid-19 antibodies were asymptomatic for the disease and less than half developed neutralising antibodies that protect against a future infection, a new Chinese study shows.

The study, which researchers said was the first long-term Covid-19 antibody prevalence study from the epicentre of the outbreak in China, also found that 6.9 per cent had Covid-19 antibodies, indicating a prior infection.