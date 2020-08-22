Most patrons in China dine only in restaurants with Covid-19 safety measures: Survey

BEIJING (XINHUA) - About 63 per cent of Chinese said they would only eat at restaurants that take precautions against the spread of the novel coronavirus, the China Youth Daily reported citing a recent survey.

The survey polled 2,502 people born between the 1960s and 2000s from both urban and rural areas.

As the epidemic wanes in the country, restaurants in low-risk areas have been allowed to reopen with epidemic containment measures in place, including enhanced ventilation and disinfection, and health monitoring of staff members.

Some 63.2 per cent of the respondents said they dined out more often recently as restrictions relaxed.

The survey found that 62.9 percent of respondents would not eat at restaurants that are overcrowded.

Two-thirds of the respondents called on every customer to be registered when entering a restaurant and have his or her body temperature checked.