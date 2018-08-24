More Western expats' children enrolling in HK public schools

HONG KONG • For generations, Hong Kong's prestigious international schools exclusively educated the children of wealthy Western expatriates.

Today, placement in those schools is increasingly competitive and enrolment fees can exceed US$1 million (S$1.37 million), making them some of the most expensive private schools in the world.

Recent changes to the city's demography - prompted by Chinese politics and global markets - have driven up tuition and resulted in a dramatic shift in the complexion of the city's schools: An increasing number of ethnic Chinese students are now enrolled in international schools and many more white students are occupying desks in Cantonese-language public schools.

"Private schools here are... expensive you know," said shop owner James Runciman, a Briton and father of six-year-old twins who are set to begin second grade next month. "We just can't afford to send our kids to these schools," he said of the private international schools, which replicate the curricular of Western countries, including the US, Britain, Canada and France.

As students return to school next month, there will be more white students in public schools than at any time in the city's history, a telling indicator of how Hong Kong is both shaking off its colonial past and losing its draw as a magnet for the West's wealthiest workers.

Last year, 818 white students were enrolled in the city's public schools, according to the Hong Kong Education Bureau.

That number represents a small fraction of the overall public school population, but is a 47 per cent rise from 2013, when only 556 white children attended public schools.

Professor of curriculum reform Robert Adamson at the Education University of Hong Kong said that white students were increasingly attending public schools because they had been priced out of the city's international schools by a newly rich immigrant constituency: mainland Chinese.

"International schools are in high demand from a new market - mainland China - and fees have increased considerably in recent years," Prof Adamson said. "Thus, some traditional students are struggling to gain access and therefore look to local schools instead."

Hong Kong, which reverted to Chinese control from Britain in 1997, has long been considered Asia's pre-eminent financial hub.

For decades, the world's largest banks sent Western employees to the city on lucrative expatriate contracts that included money for housing and school fees. But China's meteoric rise to become the world's second largest economy has meant an influx of mainland bankers to Hong Kong. As China has opened its economy, many foreigners have come to Hong Kong looking to open - and work for - businesses eager to gain access to China's enormous markets.

Since the 2008 financial crisis, Western firms have been less willing to offer employees gold-plated relocation packages. And white workers in the city are no longer just bankers, but also small-business owners and middle managers at tech start-ups.

But as expatriate packages have shrunk, prices at international schools have risen. Tuition at such schools can exceed US$42,000 a year, excluding so-called debentures, which can exceed US$1 million. Debentures are lump sum loans that incoming students are required to pay to the school on top of regular fees. Large debentures often come with the promise of admission at some selective schools.

For many white parents, however, a Chinese-language education is an added reason to send their children to public schools and a chance for them to better integrate in the city.

"We consciously put our children into Cantonese schools," said Ms Jacqueline Cohen, an American whose children are aged 11 and 12. "They need to know the (dialect) to be a full member of Hong Kong."

NYTIMES