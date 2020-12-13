More than 3,000 new cases in one day in Japan

TOKYO • Japan yesterday reported a record of more than 3,000 new coronavirus cases in one day, public broadcaster NHK reported, as the number of cases continues to rise in the winter.

A total of 3,041 people were infected, NHK said yesterday.

The capital Tokyo yesterday confirmed 621 new cases, surpassing the previous record of 602 marked last Thursday, Kyodo news agency reported.

In most areas of Tokyo, restaurants, bars and karaoke establishments that serve alcohol have been asked to shorten their business hours and close at 10 pm.

Tokyo started to see the number of cases rise sharply in the middle of last month and is the hardest-hit among the country's 47 prefectures, with more than 46,000 cases confirmed to date.

A panel of medical experts on Friday urged the central government to stop the Go To Travel campaign - that provides massive subsidies for domestic tourists - in areas where medical systems have come under strain.

But Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who has been insisting that the travel campaign should not be made a scapegoat for the third wave of Covid-19 cases, has been reluctant to roll back the programme as he seeks to balance supporting the economy and fighting the virus.

Opposition leader Yukio Edano of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan told reporters in Tokyo the Go To Travel subsidy programme "needs to be suspended as soon as possible" to help arrest the spread of the virus.

So far, at least 2,588 people have died in Japan from the virus.

South Korea also reported a record 950 daily coronavirus cases yesterday, exceeding the late-February peak of 909, with the President calling the country's third wave of Covid-19 an "emergency".

Officials announced 950 new infections after several days reporting numbers ranging from about 500 to 600. Some 669 were reported in the greater Seoul area yesterday, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, prompting worries about a major outbreak in the densely populated area - home to half the country's 52 million people.

South Korea has a total to 41,736 infections with 578 deaths.

The South Korean authorities warned they may tighten social distancing restrictions to their strictest level, but held off for now.

"This is indeed an emergency situation," said President Moon Jae-in, ordering the mobilisation of police, military personnel and public medical doctors in an effort to curb the further spread of the coronavirus, chiefly driven by small, widespread clusters.

"We plan to extensively expand drive-through and walk-through coronavirus testing methods... as preemptive measures to track down infected people and block the spread," Mr Moon said in a Facebook post.

South Korea is likely to see a further rise in the caseload with significant increases in testing, he added.

An additional 150 testing centres will be set up in areas with heavy movement of people including train stations. Officials said infections linked to a church and a hospital in the Seoul metropolitan area, as well as private gatherings, drove up the tally of cases.

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun told an emergency meeting: "If we don't curb the spread now, escalating social distancing restrictions to Level 3 would be inevitable."

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE