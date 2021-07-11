More than 120,000 told to evacuate as heavy rain lashes Japan

TOKYO • Japan yesterday issued evacuation requests to more than 120,000 residents in some southern prefectures due to heavy rain, just days after deadly landslides struck the seaside city of Atami south-west of Tokyo.

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) issued its highest rain alerts in three prefectures on Kyushu island, prompting some local governments to order residents to evacuate, public broadcaster NHK reported.

"Unprecedented heavy rain" has hit parts of Kagoshima, Miyazaki and Kumamoto and there is a high chance the downpour has caused damage, the JMA said in a statement.

About 126,000 people had been advised to evacuate by yesterday morning, according to the NHK.

Earlier this month, heavy rains lashed the resort city of Atami, triggering landslides that have killed at least nine people and left 20 missing.

Much of Japan is in the midst of its rainy season, and many parts of the country are vulnerable to landslides - because homes are built on slopes, where ground can loosen and collapse suddenly after heavy downpours.

Scientists say climate change is also intensifying Japan's rainy season because a warmer atmosphere holds more water.

The landslides are a reminder of the natural disasters - including earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis - that afflict Japan, whose capital Tokyo is hosting the pandemic-delayed 2020 Summer Olympics from July 23 to Aug 8.

