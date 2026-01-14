More than 1 in 7 newborns in South Korea conceived through infertility treatment

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Babies born through infertility treatment such as in-vitro fertilisation or artificial insemination increased by about 37 per cent between 2019 and 2024.

– The share of babies born through infertility treatment in South Korea has risen sharply over the past five years, as medically assisted conception makes up a growing portion of a shrinking total, government data showed.

According to a report released earlier in January by the Health Insurance Review and Assessment Service, babies conceived through medical support such as in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) or artificial insemination accounted for 15.1 per cent of all newborns in 2024, up from 8.7 per cent in 2019.

In headcount terms, babies born through infertility treatment rose by about 37 per cent, from roughly 26,000 in 2019 to 36,000 in 2024.

The faster growth in the proportion reflects a broader demographic shift. During the same period, South Korea’s total number of newborns declined from 302,000 to 238,000.

Total infertility treatment costs recorded by the Health Ministry increased from 227.7 billion won ( S$200 million ) to 555.5 billion won between 2018 and 2024.

The trend coincides with delayed marriage in the country. The average age at first marriage has continued to rise for both men and women, a factor that affects fertility in both genders.

According to the Ministry of Data and Statistics, the average age at first marriage for men increased from 33.15 to 33.86 between 2018 and 2024, while the figure for women rose from 30.4 to 31.55 over the same period.

Older age groups now account for a growing share of fertility care recipients. The proportion of patients in their 40s rose from 25.5 per cent to 40.3 per cent during the same period.

In response to rising demand, the government has expanded its support for infertility treatment as part of efforts to address rapid population ageing.

By easing eligibility standards and increasing the number of subsidised treatment cycles, the number of supported treatment cases grew by 142.6 per cent, from 92,000 in 2020 to 223,000 in 2024. The related budget expanded 3.5-fold to 145.7 billion won.

The data showed that the success rate of infertility treatment stood at 30.9 per cent for IVF and 17.5 per cent for artificial insemination as at 2022. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK