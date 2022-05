Ms Fang, a Beijing resident, said her resolve to relocate to Singapore was hardened after she read about how residents in Shanghai were struggling with the latest lockdown measures in April.

"I've been unsure about moving to Singapore permanently because my parents are still in China, but the lockdowns in Shanghai - and increasingly Beijing - have helped me make up my mind to leave," said Ms Fang, who declined to give her full name for fear of being seen as unpatriotic.