More clashes erupt in HK

Violent clashes between law enforcers and some protesters erupted again in Hong Kong late yesterday, hours after a largely peaceful march in the New Territories town of Sha Tin.

Police in riot gear began clearing the streets in the evening. Tensions peaked at about 9.30pm when officers armed with shields and batons entered the New Town Plaza mall in Sha Tin and tried to disperse the crowd that was hiding there.

Weeks of protests have been fuelled by deep anger over the government's handling of an extradition Bill.

