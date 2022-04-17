More Chinese cities impose restrictions as cases in Shanghai rise

SHANGHAI • Shanghai reported a record number of symptomatic Covid-19 cases yesterday and other areas across China imposed restrictions as the country kept up its "dynamic clearance" approach that aims to stamp out the highly transmissible Omicron variant of Covid-19.

The Zhengzhou Airport Economic Zone, a central Chinese manufacturing area that includes Apple supplier Foxconn, announced a 14-day lockdown on Friday, "to be adjusted according to the epidemic situation".

In north-western China, the city of Xi'an on Friday urged residents to avoid unnecessary trips outside their residential compounds and encouraged companies to have employees work from home or live at the workplace, following dozens of Covid-19 infections this month.

A Xi'an government official, responding to residents' concerns over potential food shortages, said yesterday that the announcement did not constitute a lockdown and that the city would not impose one.

Shanghai, at the centre of China's latest outbreak, yesterday reported a record 3,590 symptomatic cases for Friday, as well as 19,923 asymptomatic cases. The asymptomatic case number was up slightly from 19,872 a day earlier.

The city's case tally makes up the vast majority of cases nationwide, even as most of its 25 million residents remain under lockdown.

Suzhou, near Shanghai, said yesterday that all employees capable of working from home must do so, and residential compounds and company campuses should avoid unnecessary entry of people and vehicles. The city has reported more than 500 infections in its latest outbreak.

At the Zhengzhou facility, only personnel with valid passes, health codes and proof of negative Covid-19 tests will be able to leave the zone during the period, although "special vehicles" will be able to travel normally for work reasons, the zone authorities said in a post on an official WeChat instant messaging account.

Overall, China reported 24,791 new coronavirus cases on Friday, of which 3,896 were symptomatic and 20,895 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said yesterday. That compares with 24,268 new cases a day earlier - 3,486 symptomatic and 20,782 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

Meanwhile, Covid-19 vaccine candidates developed by a Sinopharm subsidiary and Sinovac Biotech to target the Omicron variant were approved for clinical trials in Hong Kong, the companies said yesterday.

The two candidates from units of Sinopharm subsidiary China National Biotec Group and one from Sinovac contain inactivated or "killed" coronavirus and are similar to vaccines that the companies are supplying in China and overseas, the companies said in statements.

REUTERS