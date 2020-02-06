More beds, funds and supplies for stricken Wuhan city

Construction workers were yesterday racing to complete Leishenshan Hospital, the second makeshift hospital in Wuhan, which will add another 1,600 beds to ease the acute bed crunch in the besieged city.

Spanning 75,000 sq m, the hospital would have been completed in 10 days and complements the 1,000-bed Huoshenshan Hospital, which received its first patients on Monday.

State media said a hospital of this scale would typically have taken two years to build. It is a specialised facility dedicated to treating those infected with this new virus and boasts an advanced air flow system that would help keep the spread of the virus in check.

State television network CGTN said workers were paid US$150 (S$207) a day to rush to finish building this temporary hospital, which was desperately needed as infection numbers in Wuhan continued to soar by the thousands each day.

Yesterday, the number of infected surpassed 24,000 globally, with new cases reaching a high of nearly 4,000. Significantly, Hubei registered its highest infection rate in a single day, with more than 3,000 newly sick.

The authorities say as the number of beds increase and more people are tested, the official count will rise as well.

On Monday, the Wuhan government converted a gymnasium, a convention centre and a cultural complex into makeshift treatment centres for those with mild cases of illness, adding more than 3,000 beds.

It plans to convert another eight public venues into temporary treatment centres. These include other sports facilities and exhibition halls.

Medical supplies continue to be scarce, but China has ramped up its production of face masks to 14.8 million a day, including 116,000 N95 masks, said an official at the state planner, the National Development and Reform Commission, yesterday.

Mr Hao Fuqing said production capacity has been restored to 67 per cent now that the Chinese New Year break is over.

Mr Jin Hai, an official at the General Administration of Customs, told reporters that since Jan 24, China has imported 940 million yuan (S$186 million) worth of medical supplies, including 328 million face masks, 3.85 million protective suits and 620,000 protective goggles. About 24 per cent of the inbound supplies worth 286 million yuan were donated, he said.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Hua Chunying said yesterday in an online briefing that 21 countries have made donations to help with the epidemic.

"In this battle against the epidemic, China is not fighting it alone," said Ms Hua, as she singled out Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif as being the first foreign diplomat to publicly support China.

Iran has provided three million surgical masks and is ready to give more, she said.

Another ally, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, also made a whistle-stop tour of Beijing yesterday and met President Xi Jinping.

Mr Hun Sen had ruled out an evacuation of his country's citizens from the epicentre in what is seen as a diplomatic favour to China. But the Chinese authorities said they could not accommodate his request to visit stranded Cambodian students in Wuhan.

Domestic and foreign companies have also donated either supplies or funds to aid China's battle with the epidemic. Yesterday, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation announced it would immediately commit up to US$100 million to the global response to the outbreak.

Meanwhile, more cities are locking down in an effort to contain the transmission of the virus. Henan province's Zhumadian city has imposed one of the strictest home quarantine measures yet by allowing only one person to leave home every five days to buy necessities.