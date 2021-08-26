More areas under virus emergency

Japan added eight more prefectures under a Covid-19 state of emergency, bringing the total number to 21 out of 47 prefectures under the declaration until Sept 12.

Another 12 regions are under the looser "quasi-emergency". Altogether, the 33 prefectures are home to 109.8 million people, or 87.6 per cent of Japan's population.

STATE OF EMERGENCY

•Ongoing: Tokyo, Saitama, Chiba, Kanagawa, Osaka, Okinawa

•Enacted last week: Ibaraki, Tochigi, Gunma, Shizuoka, Kyoto, Hyogo, Fukuoka

•Enacted from tomorrow: Hokkaido, Miyagi, Gifu, Aichi, Mie, Shiga, Okayama, Hiroshima

A state of emergency is akin to a very soft lockdown, with no punitive curbs on movements or size of gatherings beyond loose, undefined requests to avoid "non-essential outings".

The food and beverage sector is told to observe an 8pm curfew on dining in and an all-day ban on alcohol sales. Those that flout the guidelines may be fined up to 300,000 yen (S$3,690).

QUASI-EMERGENCY

•Ongoing: Fukushima, Ishikawa, Kumamoto

•Enacted last week: Yamanashi, Toyama, Kagawa, Ehime, Kagoshima

•Enacted from tomorrow: Kochi, Saga, Nagasaki, Miyazaki The guidelines are similar, albeit less strict than under a state of emergency. Eateries that flout the guidelines may face a fine of up to 200,000 yen.

Walter Sim