Moon's party set for election losses in two S. Korean cities

SEOUL • President Moon Jae-in's Democratic Party was headed for its worst defeat in five years in mayoral elections in South Korea's two biggest cities, a troubling sign for his progressive bloc just 11 months ahead of a presidential vote.

Exit poll results released after voting ended yesterday showed conservative Oh Se-hoon on track to win in Seoul over ruling party candidate Park Young-sun, a former minister for start-ups.

Mr Oh led with 59 per cent to Ms Park's 37 per cent, national broadcaster KBS said.

In Busan, Mr Park Hyung-jun of the conservative People Power Party (PPP) was also well ahead of Mr Kim Young-choon from Mr Moon's ruling party, KBS said, citing the exit poll.

There are about 8.4 million eligible voters in Seoul and some 2.9 million in Busan.

Final results are not expected until early today but a key issue in the two by-elections was anger over housing prices in big cities that have soared under Mr Moon.

Losses in the cities that account for about a quarter of South Korea's population could slam the brakes on Mr Moon's agenda to increase public employment and a push for larger fiscal spending.

It would also serve as a warning to his Democratic Party that it needs to revamp its policies if it wants to keep the presidency when Mr Moon's single five-year term ends next year.

If the polling numbers hold up, it would mean a stunning reversal for Mr Moon and his allies.

They won a supermajority in parliamentary elections about a year ago, riding a wave of public support for their management of the coronavirus crisis.

Mr Moon's party has scored a series of victories in the wake of the 2016 impeachment of former president Park Geun-hye, a conservative leader who was later convicted of corruption.

Amid the anger over housing costs and stumbles in virus management, Mr Moon's support rate hit a new low last week, following allegations that employees of a state-run land corporation had used insider information to make money for themselves from property developments in Seoul.

The scandal was the latest in a series of questionable land deals that have dogged the Moon presidency.

Mr Oh, who is backed by the PPP, has been blasting Mr Moon's government for tightening regulations on redevelopment and limiting the number of building permits over the years, saying the attempt to rein in gains by private developers have backfired.

Mr Oh resigned as Seoul mayor in 2011, having lost a fight to curb free student lunches in the capital to reduce public spending, stoking criticism of being tight-fisted.

A return to power could signal the souring of public sentiment towards Mr Moon's economic policies that prioritise wealth redistribution and fiscal aid.

Mr Moon had pledged to make housing more affordable when he was elected in 2017, but apartment prices in Seoul have instead doubled in the past five years, while South Korean salaries have risen less than 20 per cent, leaving housing in the capital out of reach for many people and some of it in the hands of a speculative few.

Although Mr Moon has enacted dozens of measures to curb price gains, some of them have backfired and property prices in Seoul have surged on his watch.

Meanwhile, households owe more money than ever before as they race to purchase homes before prices go even higher. Their debt has now reached about 176 per cent of disposable income.

The by-elections were needed after the mayors in Seoul and Busan, both from Mr Moon's Democratic Party, faced allegations of sexual harassment, an embarrassment for Mr Moon who has billed himself as a feminist president.

