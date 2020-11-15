Moon urges vigilance as fresh cases surpass 200 daily

SEOUL • South Korea reported 205 new coronavirus cases as at Friday midnight, rising above 200 daily infections for the first time since September, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

Of the cases, 166 were domestically transmitted and 39 imported, said the agency yesterday. More than 65 per cent of the locally transmitted cases were from Seoul and Gyeonggi province, a densely populated region near the capital.

On Friday, South Korea began imposing fines on people who fail to wear masks in public when it reported 191 new coronavirus cases, with daily infections continuing to creep higher.

President Moon Jae-in urged the authorities to raise awareness of the spread of the coronavirus, reinforcing thorough supervision of safety guidelines such as mandatory mask-wearing.

"As we are at the point where there are increased travel and meetings, it would be difficult to maintain the current quarantine stage" of the nation's social-distancing scheme, Mr Moon said in a Facebook post.

"If we lower our guard and disregard quarantine measures, our jobs and daily lives would be put at risk and greater damage and suffering may come," he added.

The country is "inching closer" to needing to tighten social distancing, as confirmed cases increase substantially, senior KDCA official Lim Sook-young told a briefing.

Confirmed daily cases have averaged 122.4 last week, jumping from 88.7 the week before and 75.3 in the fourth week of last month, according to the KDCA.

Four South Korean soccer players and one staff member tested positive for the virus that causes Covid-19, though none showed symptoms, Yonhap reported yesterday.

The latest daily tally takes the country's total number of infections to 28,338 with 492 deaths, said the KDCA.

The government is in final talks with global drugmakers over potential vaccines as it seeks to secure supplies to cover 60 per cent of its population this year.

Meanwhile, Japan's coronavirus infection tally rose to a record 1,731 yesterday, hitting a new high for a third straight day, public broadcaster NHK said.

Tokyo yesterday confirmed 352 infections of the new coronavirus, exceeding 300 for a fourth straight day, data from the metropolitan government showed.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Friday the nation did not need another state of emergency to tackle the pandemic.

Japan is shifting towards easing restrictions to boost the economy, such as promoting domestic travel, and preparing for next year's postponed Tokyo Olympics.

REUTERS