Moon tells firms to be ready for long stand-off with Japan

South Korean President Moon Jae-in repeated calls for Japan to withdraw export restrictions imposed on his country, while urging South Korean companies to prepare for all possibilities, including a prolonged trade stand-off.

Addressing leaders from South Korea's top 30 conglomerates yesterday, he said his government was doing its best to find a diplomatic solution to the "unprecedented emergency situation". He added that he will seek international cooperation to cope with what is deemed retaliation for Seoul's handling of an earlier row over their wartime past.

Tokyo has taken measures damaging to the Korean economy for "political reasons", he said, after restrictions on Japan's export of chemicals vital to South Korean chipmakers went into effect last Thursday.

